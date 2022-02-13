MPs on the challenges of keeping voters happy

Members of Parliament are elected with specific roles set by the constitution of Uganda. The major role of MPs is legislation, budget approval and appropriation, playing the oversight role, by monitoring government activities, as well as representation of popular views in their constituencies. However, the situation could be different in the political setting of Uganda. Many are currently dancing on the tunes of the electorate if they are to seek another mandate. Tonight, we speak to Members of Parliament about the challenges they are facing in trying to execute their mandate.