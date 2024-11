MP on the run over ballot stuffing in Kisoro

Police are hunting for Kamara John Nzeimaana, the Bufumbira North MP who allegedly escaped after being found with pre-ticked ballot papers during the Kisoro District Woman MP by-election today. The MP was reportedly heavily involved in ballot stuffing. The seat fell vacant after the death of Sarah Mateke, the former state minister for defense. The race attracted five candidates. The counting of votes is still going on.