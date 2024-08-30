Mountains of the Moon VC urges embrace of AI, data science

The Vice-Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University, Prof. Pius Coxwell Achanga, has urged public administrators and members of the public, especially those in academia, to embrace artificial intelligence and data science to address emerging societal challenges. Speaking at a Data Science Training Workshop hosted by Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal City and attended by over 20 academic institutions yesterday, Prof. Pius Coxwell emphasized that communities need to adopt artificial intelligence technologies to transform their lives.