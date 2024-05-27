Ministry urges school safety measures for second term

The Ministry of Education and Sports has instructed schools to ensure the safety of learners in primary and secondary schools as they open for the second term. The Minister of State for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Kaducu, has reiterated the directive during an impromptu visit to various schools in and around Kampala. She emphasizes that all schools should ensure food hygiene, sanitation, well-ventilated, and spacious dormitories, all of which create a conducive learning environment. One of the schools she visited was St. Peter’s Primary School, Nsambya, where she interacted with the learners and teachers before proceeding to other schools.