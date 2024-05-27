Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 Education Menstrual challenges keep Karamoja girls out of school
  • 2 Education Banished Ugandan-Indians Investing in ECDs
  • 3 Education Nsubuga: Value people and appreciate effort 
  • 4 National Bugweri Commission on the spot over jobs
  • 5 National Justice Mukiibi speaks out on picture of him on boda