Ministry maintains $ 6 Kg fish export price

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries has maintained a resolution for fish exporters and processors to uphold the fish export price at $6 per kilogram. This directive follows a decision made in consultation with fish exporters and processors on September 26th of this year. According to the State Minister for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa, the new directive aims to address the exploitation of fishermen by value chain players in pricing within the export sector.