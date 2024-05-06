Ministry distributes foot and mouth disease vaccines

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries has distributed 900,000 doses of foot and mouth disease vaccines to be used in 46 districts in the cattle corridor affected by the outbreak recorded in November 2023. The ministry had projected it would procure 10 million doses with the 35 billion shillings allocated by the government, having originally asked for 93 billion shillings. As it waits for more of the vaccine, the ministry says it will pay 200 shillings to the veterinary officers for each dose administered, and the farmers will not bear any costs.