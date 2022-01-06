Minister Nabakooba insists Byenkya should step aside

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has responded to complaints by the Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya over her interdiction from office, insisting that no one is above the law. The minister added that Byenkya should step aside and allow the due process of the investigation to take place. Nabakooba says she is the custodian of the ministry and that the constitution empowers her to cause investigations into the Uganda Land Commission.