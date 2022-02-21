Minister Mwebesa promises to support Ntungamo farmers

The Minister of Trade, Industry and cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa, has said that government will support the church projects in Ankole region in a bid to boost economic development and improve social welfare. He revealed this while commissioning church projects on Sunday in Ntungamo District in Western Uganda. Some of the projects include a 786 million shillings sprinkler irrigation system, coffee and banana growing. They were initiated by South Ankole diocese.