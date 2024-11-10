Minister Muyingo tips parents on supporting learners

The Ministry of Education is urging parents to support school nutrition, as it has a significant impact on learning outcomes. At a ceremony where an audit firm, Grant Thornton, donated a classroom block to Namulonge Church of Uganda Secondary School, Education State Minister Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo emphasized the progress in education, though many students still go hungry at school. Anil Patel, Executive Chairman of Grant Thornton Uganda, encouraged other corporate entities to support education efforts to improve the country’s human resources.