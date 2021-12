Minister Magyezi asks new leaders to have integrity, shun corruption

The Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi says the government is making preparations to induct new local council leaders. According to Magyezi, the country experienced a turnover of about 75% after the 2021 general elections which saw new leaders taking office and who needed training on their role in the local government. Magyezi was at Luteete in Bamunanika Sub County.