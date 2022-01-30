Minister Lokodo was misunderstood - Rev Mwesigye

The director of Ethics and Religious Affairs in the Ethics Ministry Rev Aaron Mwesigye has eulogized fallen former minister Fr. Simon Lokodo who passed away in Switzerland’s capital Geneva on Saturday. Mwesigye notes that Lokodo’s time as a catholic priest laid the foundation for his fight against social vices that he believed were eroding the country’s moral fabric. However, Mwesigye says many people misunderstood Lokodo’s ambition to restore these morals and instead ridiculed him for his works.