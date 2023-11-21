Minister criticizes officials for inaction on illegal land evictions

The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, expresses dissatisfaction with the ongoing cases of illegal land evictions despite the existence of a presidential directive against them. She attributes the failure to implement the directive to Resident District Commissioners (RDC) and Resident City Commissioners (RCC). These comments were made during a meeting to discuss the progress in implementing the presidential directives issued in February 2022.