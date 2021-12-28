Medics comment on new CDC COVID-19 measures

The American Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended shortening the time in which an infected person with COVID19 should isolate from ten days to five days. The decision, according to CDC, was driven by research about when people are most infectious. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says most transmissions happen in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. The chairperson of the government task force on Covid19 Dr Misaki Wayengera says scientists in Uganda are in line with the findings of the CDC.