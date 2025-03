Media under attack, Hakim Wampamba narrates ordeal | STUDIO INTERVIEW

Several journalists covering the Kawempe North by-election were arrested and tortured by UPDF officers. Their equipment, including cameras, was damaged. Many, including NMG's Raymond Tamale, Denis Kabugo, and Abubaker Lubowa, are nursing wounds from the incident. Other journalists affected included Hasifah Kabenge of Spark TV, Francis Isano, and Hakim Wampamba of Next Media Group, among others