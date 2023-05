Mbarara leaders complain of slow pace of USMID roads project

Mbarara city leaders have told the state minister for economic monitoring Beatrice Akello that the contractor constructing roads under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development project is slow. The minister also heard that any civil servant who complains about the contractor's way of work is transferred. The contract has ran out and work has stalled. The minister is monitoring government projects in the Mbarara city.