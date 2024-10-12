Mbale youth appeal for market support as Deputy Speaker Tayebwa visits

Bugisu youth leaders have appealed to the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, to find solutions for the challenges they face in Mbale. The youth leaders say they have been struggling to secure markets for their produce but to no avail. The call came as the Deputy Speaker met with the youth leaders during his second day of inspection there. He encouraged the youth to guard the peace and achievements they have attained while also participating in government projects.