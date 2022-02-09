Mbale city looks to private investors for development

Mbale is one of the four regional cities. Serving all the districts in the Bugisu and Elgon sub-regions, the city is a melting pot of cultures. With the Mtoto cultural site within the city, it has retained its distinct attractions like the Imbalu circumcision ceremony. The ceremony has been heavily promoted as a tourist attraction, and thousands of people attend. But can Mbale City, with this adventurous position, but crippled by lack of funding from government, sustain city status? Or will its private investors have to shoulder the burden of the city’s growth?