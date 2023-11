Mathew Kirabo was arrested in September in Nairobi

The High Court in Mukono is set to sentence Mathew Kirabo, who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Desire Mirembe. In May 2022 Justice Henry Kawesa convicted then-fugitive Kirabo of murder following a months-long trial in his absentia. Kirabo was arrested in September in Nairobi Kenya where he was hiding.