Masaka school fire victims' families receive Shs5M each from government

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has donated 50 million shillings to Kasaana Junior School, where seven pupils died when their dormitory caught fire on Monday. The money was handed over to the school administrators by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ketty Lamaro, last evening. Lamaro says the families of the deceased children will be given Shs5 million to cover burial expenses while those who are in the hospital will be given Shs1 million each.