Masaka meeting flops following NUP legislators’ protest

Drama ensued in Masaka, when a planned council meeting flopped after NUP councillors protested the continued detention of their supporters, who were arrested by security forces from Masaka, from last year. The meeting convened at Vienna hotel in Masaka city, saw councillors exchange sharp words with the council speaker Zephania Nanyunja. Trouble started when councillor Alice Nanungi challenged the speaker to pass a motion of protest. After failing to calm tempers down, the speaker adjourned proceedings abruptly.