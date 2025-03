Martha Ahumuza’s family vows to uncover truth behind her death

The police in Kampala say they are holding two men in connection with the death of a client at Mezo Noir Bar and Restaurant in Kololo earlier this week. The client, identified only as Martha Ahumuza Murari, reportedly collapsed and died after consuming a drink at the restaurant. Our reporters have been gathering clues regarding the death, which has led to the closure of the bar and intensified investigations into the matter.