Datamine Summit 2025 to explore power of emotional branding

The inaugural Datamine Summit 2025, themed "The Art and Science of Emotional Connections in a Competitive World," will take place tomorrow at Hotel Africana in Kampala. The summit will gather prominent figures in marketing, communications, and business strategy to explore how emotional intelligence, storytelling, and cultural relevance shape branding in today's saturated market. Joining us now is Graham Robertson, global brand strategist and founder of Beloved Brands, who is the keynote speaker at the summit.