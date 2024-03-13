Marine police recover another body

Marine police have retrieved a body of a 17-year-old boy who is one of the five people who drowned in the Lake Victoria yesterday when a boat they were traveling in capsized . According to police, 17 people were travelling on the ill-fated boat from Zinga, Bussi Island to Nakiwogo Landing Site. Three bodies were retrieved yesterday and two people were unaccounted for. The spokesperson of Marine Police Anthony Amanya says the force will undertake a review of it's strategy to regulate the movement of passenger boats at night.