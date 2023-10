Maria Naggirinya's father says justice has been served in murder case

Anthony Lubowa, the father of Maria Nagirinya who was killed in 2019, says he agrees with the punishments the court has handed to the killers of his daughter. Lubowa says justice has been served given the life sentences handed to Comporium Kasolo and Johnson Lubega, and the 30-year sentence for the other three offenders. He shares the family's future course of action with our reporter Walter Mwesigye.