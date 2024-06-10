Man who robbed magistrate to serve 15-year jail term

The High Court in Kampala has convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old man to 15 years in prison for attacking and robbing a magistrate in 2021. Bilal Mulinzi confessed to stealing Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu's handbag containing 1.85m shillings, her judiciary identity card, body creams, and an iPhone worth four million shillings. After spending more than two years on remand, Mulinzi pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery. The incident happened in July 2021 at Green Hill Academy in Kampala where she had gone to pick up her son's examination results, when five men pounced on her, threw her to the ground, and grabbed her bag. She was eight months pregnant at the time.