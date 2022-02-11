MALE MABIRIZI: Maverick lawyer stays away from court over shs300m fine case

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi who usually represents himself in court this time instructs another advocate Noel Nuwe of Ojok and company advocates to represent him in a case where the former was fined 300million shillings for abusing a judicial officer.The Attorney General moved court to have the UGX 300m court order enforced or Mabirizi be committed to civil prison for contempt of court.The judge has ordered Mabirizi’s advocate to go back to his client to get clear instructions whether to represent him fully.