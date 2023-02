Makerere University wants shs 150 bn to refurbish halls

Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has asked the government for 150 billion shillings to renovate the university’s infrastructure, most of which is over 100 years old. According to Nawangwe, the facility needs a revamp because a majority of the structures no longer meet the required standards. The Vice-Chancellor spoke at the start of the university’s week-long 73rd graduation ceremony.