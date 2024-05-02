Makerere University study: Mobile mental health clinics during pandemic

Makerere University released research findings on how mobile mental health clinics impacted people living with mental illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report was presented in Masaka with stakeholders including health workers, district leaders, and victims of mental illness. According to Dr. Noeline Nakasujja, an Associate Professor at Makerere University, the study was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic because it was realized that people with mental illness suffer during pandemics, necessitating the need to bring treatment closer to them.