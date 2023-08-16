Makerere University Hospital & Rotary Club launch hearing impairment lab

Makerere University Hospital in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kololo has launched a state-of-the-art laboratory with the major aim of treating people with hearing impairments. The 380 million shilling facility has been equipped with machines that can detect persons with hearing disabilities. It is expected to serve over 2,000 people daily and the facility will also be used to train graduate trainees in ear, nose, and throat treatment. According to Dr Dan Kyabayinze, the Director of public health at the Ministry of Health, 11% of adults and 10% of children in Uganda have hearing disabilities.