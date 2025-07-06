Magogo re-elected to new term as FUFA president

Moses Magogo has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) during the 99th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly held on Saturday at the FUFA Complex in Mengo. This marks the start of Magogo’s third term at the helm of Uganda’s football governing body, a position he first assumed in 2013. Magogo has revealed that promoting and supporting club football is now his priority as well as identifying money sources for the sport.