Lorries transport pilgrims through Murchison falls park

In order to ensure safety amid concerns of wildlife encounters, pilgrims from Nebbi and Pakwach districts have embarked on their second day of journey, boarding lorries set to transport them through Murchison Falls National Park. The decision to utilize vehicles comes as authorities prioritize the safety of the pilgrims en route to Karuma, where they will continue their sacred trek on foot to Namugongo.