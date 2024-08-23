Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National School bus crashes at Nkumba traffic lights
  • 2 National Lango social workers face hurdles in war against teen pregnancies
  • 3 National Govt earmarks Shs300b on pay off landlords in Buganda
  • 4 National Lack of toilets exposes Mbale city’s dirty secrets
  • 5 National Police raid city shops, find stolen TVs, radios