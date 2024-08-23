LOP Ssenyonyi asks government to expedite compensation of Kiteezi victims

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has urged the government to promptly and adequately compensate families that lost their loved ones in the Kiteezi landfill disaster, as well as to restore the lives of those who were affected. Ssenyonyi has warned that if the government fails to do so, the opposition will encourage and support Kiteezi residents to take legal action. His remarks are in response to President Museveni's directive to provide five million shillings to the families of the deceased and one million shillings to those who required medical treatment. Ssenyonyi made these comments during an exclusive interview with NTV's Juma Kirya today at Parliament.