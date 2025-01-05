Looking at the year in which Cranes shone brighter

It has been a commendable and eye-opening 2024 for the Uganda Cricket Cranes and the Uganda Cricket Association. The year saw a first-ever appearance at a men’s senior Cricket World Cup when the team took to the ovals of Trinidad and Tobago to take on Afghanistan, West Indies, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea. Under new coach Abhay Sharma, the team also saw success in the first leg of the ICC Challenge League B World Cup qualifiers, where they won all games, while the T20 Africa Cup was easily defended in Kigali.