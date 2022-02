Locals recall Lokodo’s kindness, moves to end poverty

Leaders in Karenga district have spoken highly of the contribution the late Simon Lokodo made to their community before he died last Sunday. They say he was instrumental in the fight against rape in the Karamoja sub-region as well as educating at least 100 children. Lokodo’s body, which arrived in the country on Sunday, is expected to be laid to rest on Tuesday in Karenga.