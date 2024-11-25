Local manufacturers tout quality as winning formula at this year’s people’s choice awards

We now bring you highlights from this year’s People’s Choice Awards, where nearly all winners from makers and distributors of detergents, food processing, among others, touted quality as the winning formula. This trend further shows that the quality of Ugandan brands is improving by the day and is being appreciated by consumers across the region. The award ceremony was attended by the Labour and Gender Minister, Betty Amongi Akena.