Local industrialist urges government to expedite fund for struggling businesses

A local industrialist and business operator has asked the government to speed up plans to set up a fund that would redeem local businesses facing financial constraints. Ben Kavuya, the founder of East African Medical Vitals, says that the government has often invested in companies that end up struggling, something that cannot arise if there is a special fund to help local companies recover. This was during a tour of the factory by MPs sitting on the Health Committee in Namamve Industrial Park. The factory manufactures medical gloves that are supplied to different private and public hospitals.