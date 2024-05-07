Legislators question higher education funds usage

Legislators on the Public Accounts Committee have questioned heads of government and higher institutions of learning about the money collected from students and how it is put to use. As they inspected the institutions today, the legislators and their committee chairperson, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, noted that in the Auditor General's 2023 report, discrepancies had been discovered between the monies collected and the budget allocations made. For Makerere Business School, the former Principal Wasswa Balunywa was summoned to appear before the committee to account for funds that were dispersed to this institution during his leadership.