Legal fraternity welcomes expansion of judiciary

The people of Kigezi have welcomed the appointment of Flavian Zeija as Deputy Chief Justice, replacing Richard Buteera, who retires in April this year. Zeija, who comes from Kabale District, had, until his appointment, been Principal Judge. Apart from Zeija, the president appointed 8 judges to join the Court of Appeal, which also works as the Constitutional Court. A further 21 judges were given the green light to join the High Court in an acting capacity for the next two years.