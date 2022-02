Learner dies as another school is burnt in Wakiso

Police have started investigating a fire at Good Times Infant School in Kawaala, In Rubaga division in which one learner has been confirmed dead. According to police, this fire started at 11:00 pm last night in a dormitory that houses P.6 and P. 7 pupils. Although all the 37 pupils in this dormitory had been evacuated, police say one pupil, Mathew Amanya, went back into the dormitory but failed to make it out again