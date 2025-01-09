Leaders in Bunyoro sub-region decry unfair recruitment by oil companies

A section of leaders in the Bunyoro sub-region are concerned about the criteria being used by the oil companies in the recruitment of professional staff and the award of contracts. They say their children have been left out when it comes to recruitment, even though they have all the necessary qualifications, and have instead been given petty jobs as flag boys/girls in the camps and as drivers. Uthuman Mugisa, the Hoima District Chairperson, says the law on local content has not benefited the local people in the region.