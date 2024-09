Lawyers want public to access law books free of charge

Public Interest lawyer Amos Kuku has joined a lawsuit with visually impaired law students against the Uganda Law Reform Commission and the Attorney General. They accuse the government of restricting access to the 7th Revised Edition of the Principle Laws of Uganda by charging fees, which they claim is unconstitutional. These students, from universities like Makerere and UCU, argue that the revised laws should be freely accessible.