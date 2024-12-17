Lawyers challenge court ban on Law Society elections

Lawyers, who had been planning to contest one of the two slots to represent the Law Society on the Judicial Service Commission, have rebuked the High Court injunction by Justice Musa Ssekaana, stopping the elections. The lawyers contend that the decision is geared toward gagging and interfering with the autonomy of the Society. The contestants rallied members of the Society to join them in standing with the leadership of the Society to fight back. Jackson Onyango reports that the lawyers have also threatened to take action against individual judicial officers.