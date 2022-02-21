Lawmakers to look into challenges faced by media

Members of parliament have expressed concern about the shrinking media space in the country that has put the lives of media players and operators in jeopardy. The legislators point out that media actors including journalists and media owners organisations are increasingly finding themselves at crossroads with the state. Now, a parliamentary forum on media has been instituted to look into the challenges faced by media players in the country to foster a safer working environment. This forum will be chaired by Mpigi Woman MP Teddy Nambooze and its membership is comprised of legislators and journalists from the Uganda Journalists Association.