Law Development Center enrollment crisis strands over 2,000 Graduates

Over 2,000 graduates of the Bachelor of Laws have been left stranded after failing to secure admission to the Bar Course program at the Law Development Center. This comes after the law institution enrolled only 1,500 students, of whom 597 and 663 are from the 2023 and 2024 cohorts. Of these, 240 are repeating their studies after failing last year, while a few others have foreign qualifications. Some of the affected lawyers, who failed to secure admission, have now gone to the High Court seeking its intervention in the matter.