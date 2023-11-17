Lands ministry cancels land titles measuring over 1,000 acres in Kikuube

The Ministry of Lands, through the Uganda Land Commission, has canceled two land titles that were reportedly fraudulently acquired by three people in Musaijamukuru Village, Buhimba Sub-County, Kikuube District. The purported owners acquired the titles on the hills of Mukabara and Musaijamukuru, measuring about 1,000 acres. The State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja, says the titles were obtained without following the right procedure.