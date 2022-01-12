LAND COMMISSION SAGA: Does the IGG have powers to interdict chairperson?

On Tuesday, the Chairperson of Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Byenkya was charged with abuse of office and obstruction of the lawful search of her office in a probe by the office of the Inspectorate of Government. Her appearance in court came after a request from the Inspector General of Government to the Minister of Lands to have Byenkya Interdicted to pave way for investigations. The proposal to interdict Byenkya, who, by law, is not bound by public service standing orders has brought to the fore, a debate on the legality of the IGG's actions.