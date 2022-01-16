Kyangwali refugees drop out of school

Children whose families were evicted from Kyangwali refugees have dropped out of school; as the nearest school is over 15km away. The children are part of the 1,889 families evicted by the office of the prime minister in 2020, from Bukinda in Kyangwali Sub County, Kikuube district. They were instead relocated to Kyeeya area, but without any social amenities such as schools and health centers. The nearby school, Bukinda government-aided primary school is over 15km away. David Byamugisha the headteacher of Bukinda Primary school said the school had an enrollment of 488, but now this has dropped to less than 200, the majority of whom are refugees.