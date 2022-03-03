KYANGWALI EVICTION: Minister meets Kikuube leaders, declines to meet residents

Engineer Hillary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, snubbed the over 800 Bukinda Residents who pitched camp at the Office of the RDC in Kikuube District. The Minister who had been sent by the Prime Minister to meet the evicted residents from Bukinda Parish Kyangwali Sub-County, instead met with the Kikuube District Leadership and declined to meet the residents at the Office of the RDC which is in a radius of 200 meters.