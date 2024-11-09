Kyagulanyi urges revival of cash crops to combat poverty, concludes eastern tour

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership has peacefully concluded its three-day mobilization tour of Eastern Uganda with a final rally in Soroti City. NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi urged residents to recognize that the ruling regime had destroyed their sources of livelihood to keep them in poverty. He argued that the population could be lifted out of poverty through the revival of traditional cash crops like tobacco and coffee, which were previously widely grown in the north.