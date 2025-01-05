Kyabazinga engages public officers in new initiative

During his coronation anniversary speech last year, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, Wilberforce Nadiope, revealed that he would invite government officials who originate from the sub-region to participate in the cultural union's activities. This weekend, the Kyabazinga made good on his promise, inviting various public officers from around the country to the royal palace at Igenge Hill. Our cameras were on hand as the public officials arrived for the ceremonies, including the incoming Executive Director, Hajati Sharifa Buzeki, and her deputy, Benon Kigenyi.